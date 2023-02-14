Trustee cites health in resignation from WFISD School Board

Wichita Falls ISD Trustee Mike Rucker submitted his resignation from the School Board on Monday, Dr. Donny Lee, WFISD superintendent, said.

Lee said Rucker's resignation will be effective after the School Board accepts it at a Feb. 20 meeting.

Rucker cited health reasons for stepping down as Place 2 trustee, stating in his resignation letter that he wants to focus on his health and take care of his family, Lee said.

In similar situations, the School Board has appointed someone to serve out the remaining term of a resigning trustee.

For instance, Bob Payton , a long-serving former Place 1 trustee, submitted his resignation in October. He and his wife were moving to a new home outside of District 1.

The School Board appointed Susan Grisel, WFISD parent and volunteer, to finish Payton's term. She ran unopposed for the seat to represent District 1 in November.

Rucker ran unopposed to represent District 2 in 2016 and again in 2020 for four-year terms. He is the pastor of the Bible Baptist Church in Wichita Falls.

Rucker served for a time as president of the School Board. At-large Trustee Katherine McGregor was elected to the post by trustees Dec. 6.

His stepping down brings another change to the School Board over the last four months or so.

In November elections, Jim Johnson bested incumbent Tom Bursey to represent District 5.

Former At-large Trustee Elizabeth Yeager decided not to seek reelection last year. Longtime educator Sandy Camp won the contest for that seat, beating WFISD activist Mark Hood.

He dropped out of the race to deal with a health issue, but his name still appeared on the ballot.

Trustee Mark Lukert also ran unopposed for the District 3 seat. McGregor, Lukert and Place 4 Trustee Dale Harvey are the remaining board members out of the seven who were serving earlier last year.

