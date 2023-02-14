Brandon Ingram 'got loose early' vs. OKC Thunder in New Orleans Pelicans' wire-to-wire win

The Thunder never led the Pelicans, but until Isaiah Joe’s rainbow 3-pointer clanged off the iron at the buzzer, the Thunder never looked dead, either.

New Orleans beat Oklahoma City 103-100 Monday night at Paycom Center in a game that felt far too close to be a wire-to-wire victory.

But after tripping into a 20-point hole in the first half, the Thunder failed to dig itself all the way out against a desperate Pelicans squad.

“They threw the first punch,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. “They were more physical, more alert in the first quarter, and it took us a long time to get it going.”

Timely buckets seemed to escape the Thunder. OKC attempted 16 more shots than did New Orleans, but the Thunder shot just 42% compared to the Pelicans 53%.

And when the Pelicans needed a big shot, Brandon Ingram provided it.

More: Dario Saric 'open-minded' about role with Thunder after trade from Suns

Ingram, playing without co-stars Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum, scored a game-high 34 points on 14-of-24 shooting.

With a minute left, Ingram put the Pelicans ahead by five points on an improbable shot. Thunder defensive ace Lu Dort stonewalled Ingram, and with the shot clock about to expire, Ingram raised and swished a 20-footer.

“I don’t think our defense was terrible,” Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I think he just made tough shots.”

It wasn’t Ingram’s late-game heroics that bothered Daigneault.

“We’ve seen him do that before … I thought what was disappointing is that he got loose early,” Daigneault said.

The Pelicans, now 3-0 against the Thunder, lead the Thunder by two games in the West.

It was the Pelicans’ first road win since Jan. 13 — exactly one month ago.

More: Josh Giddey the quarterback? Inside Thunder guard's Australian rules football background

The Thunder trailed by five points with 9.5 seconds left. The game was all but over.

But then Jalen Williams raced to the basket for a quick dunk, which cut the lead to three with 5.3 seconds left.

The Pelicans just needed to inbound the ball to walk away with the win. Easier said than done.

Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III, knowing he was dangerously close to getting a five-second violation, tried to lob the ball to guard Jose Alvarado, but Isaiah Joe knocked it loose.

Or did he?

It was ruled Thunder ball, and the Pelicans couldn’t challenge because they were out of timeouts. That’s because the Thunder had forced the Pelicans into taking a timeout just 10 seconds earlier.

“All those (plays) stack up to even give you a chance to squeeze a shot off,” Daigneault said.

Josh Giddey, now inbounding the ball for the Thunder, tried to hit Joe for a game-tying 3-pointer, but Pelicans forward Herb Jones — a long-armed defensive menace — knocked the pass away.

Daigneault drew up another 3-point try for Joe, but again, it was Jones who blew the play up and forced an extremely difficult shot.

The Thunder used Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as a decoy for Joe, who shot 4-of-11 from behind the arc.

Gilgeous-Alexander, meanwhile, scored a team-high 24 points on 8-of-20 shooting. Credit Jones and the Pelicans defense for limiting SGA.

Gilgeous-Alexander was frustrated in the first half. Frustrated by how the Pelicans were playing him, and frustrated with the officials.

“I thought there were some missed calls, but it happens every night,” SGA said. “It’s basketball.”

More: Thunder's Mark Daigneault, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander react to moves at NBA trade deadline

Jose “Grand Theft” Alvarado is usually the one doing the stealing, but Jalen Williams returned the favor Monday.

Williams stayed with Alvarado step for step in the second quarter and then poked the ball free for a steal. Williams let Alvarado hear about it, too.

J-Dub had a massive two-way impact against the Pelicans. Earlier in the second quarter, Williams busted out a stepback 3-pointer, which hasn’t been in his shot arsenal.

The Thunder rookie guard scored 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting. He had seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block.

“What I like about him, he had a really rough start defensively,” Daigneault said before correcting himself. “I said rough, I almost said bad, I should’ve said bad. He had a bad start defensively and I thought his defense energized him late in the first half.

“What makes him such a good player is the way he defends night in and night out and how seriously he takes that end of the floor.”

The All-Star break is nearly here, and Santa Clara Williams has yet to hit the proverbial rookie wall.

“He’s hitting more of a stride than a wall … He just keeps getting better,” Daigneault said.

More: 'It’s all instincts': How Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Thunder roaring past Trail Blazers

Thunder center Jeremiah Robinson-Earl played Monday for the first time since Dec. 12, when he suffered a severe right ankle sprain.

The injury forced Robinson-Earl to miss 28 games.

Before getting hurt, JRE averaged 8.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game. He shot 49% from the field and 38% from 3-point range — up from 41% and 35% splits in his rookie season.

Robinson-Earl shot 0-of-5 and was a minus-11 in his 18 minutes, but the Thunder was just happy to see him back on the floor.

More: Thunder signs Eugene Omoruyi to NBA contract, waives Justin Jackson

● For the second time this season, Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named Western Conference Player of the Week. SGA averaged 31.3 points and 6.3 assists while shooting 57% from the field as the Thunder went 2-1 last week.

● In the wake of signing Eugene Omoruyi to a standard contract, the Thunder filled its open two-way spot with a familiar face in Olivier Sarr. Sarr, a 23-year-old center, played in 22 games and made two starts for the Thunder last season. Sarr was playing for the Blue prior to signing the two-way contract.

● Omoruyi’s first game as a standard contract player will have to wait. The Thunder forward sprained his left ankle during practice Sunday. “We’ll see how he’s doing Wednesday,” Daigneault said. Wednesday is the Thunder’s last game before the break.

● Zion Williamson, the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft, has yet to play in Oklahoma City in front of Thunder fans. Williamson, now in his fourth season, has only played twice in OKC — both in the 2020-21 season when no fans were allowed in the arena due to COVID protocols.

● Williamson (right hamstring strain) has been out since Jan. 4, and the Pelicans announced Sunday that Williamson suffered a setback and is expected to miss multiple weeks after the All-Star break. The Pelicans have been in a freefall, going 7-14, since Williamson has been out.

● Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (right ankle sprain) was ruled out before tip-off, which put all of the Thunder’s attention on smooth-scoring wing Brandon Ingram.

● Tre Mann scored a team-high 24 points for the Blue on Monday afternoon at Paycom Center before being recalled by the Thunder ahead of the Pelicans game. Mann was available but didn’t play in what would’ve been a double-header for him.

● Daigneault on Mann: “He needs those minutes. As much as we’re trying to go get every game, we need to be able to take a long view with players that are still early on in their career. He’s only in his second season and has a lot he can get better at.”

● Dario Saric, whom the Thunder acquired at the trade deadline, did not play (coach’s decision. “Anything that’s midseason like this is a little clunky, but we’ll get him caught up as quickly as possible,” Daigneault said. “Fortunately he’s an intelligent player who knows what’s going on.”

● Amid an answer about getting quality shots, “If Isaiah Joe’s in the gym, that’s a good shot,” Daigneault said before the game.

● Daigneault on Pelicans coach Willie Green: “Big fan. Really good guy, good person. Really intelligent. I got to know him, I think it was my second or third year with the Blue, he spent a little time here and I really enjoyed getting to know him.”

● Daigneault said Green “popped in” when he retired from playing and was transitioning to coaching. “A lot of guys that do that kind of do a tour with people that they know, and he knew Sam (Presti).”

● Former Edmond Santa Fe standout Josh Richardson was excellent in his Pelicans debut. Despite being traded from San Antonio to New Orleans at the deadline, Richardson stepped in and played a team-high 34 minutes. Richardson had 10 points and a career-high five steals.

● When told after the game that Richardson is from Edmond, Daigneault responded, “Santa Fe.” He already knew. “We had him in for a draft workout back when he was a rookie. He was a local guy, it was cool to see him come in here obviously. We root for guys that are from the area.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Brandon Ingram 'got loose early' vs. OKC Thunder in New Orleans Pelicans' wire-to-wire win