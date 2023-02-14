Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Washington High School Coach of the Week (Feb. 6–11)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Washington High School Coach of the Week for Feb. 6–11 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. If you would like to nominate a coach, tag us @SBLiveWA.

THIS WEEK’S WASHINGTON COACH OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:

Jennifer Gonzalez and Pepe Segovia, Toppenish girls and boys wrestling – Both the girls and boys Toppenish wrestling teams left the weekend as district champions, dominating the competition. The boys scored 429.5 points and will be sending 17 wrestlers to state. The girls scored 367 points and qualified 16 wrestlers for state.

Scott Kelley, Shorecrest boys swim and dive – The Wesco Coach of the Year and Shorecrest had six first-place finishes at the 3A District 1 championship which was enough for the Scots to earn their third consecutive district title. Shorecrest scored 475 team points, far ahead of Shorewood's 386.5 in second place.

Robert Lowden, Mount Si girls basketball – With the season on the line last week, Lowden's tenth-seeded Mount Si team survived, recording two upsets against seventh-seeded Inglemoor and second-seeded Glacier Peak to advance to the 4A District 1/2 semifinals this week in Lowden's second year at the helm.

Brent Merritt, Eastside Catholic boys basketball – It started with an upset over top-seed and No. 1 ranked Garfield in the Metro League championship semifinals followed by a win over Rainier Beach in the title game that gave the Crusaders and fifth-year coach Merritt their first Metro League boys basketball title in school history.

Pete Smith, Tahoma girls basketball – After falling short and being knocked out of the Class 4A bi-district playoffs early the past two full seasons, the Bears clinched a spot in the regional round - and likely the Tacoma Dome after their playoff-opening win Friday against Olympia.