Open in App
Washington State
See more from this location?
Scorebook Live

Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Washington High School Coach of the Week (Feb. 6–11)?

By Hailey Palmer,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rtmlX_0kmLFR7600

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Washington High School Coach of the Week for Feb. 6–11 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. If you would like to nominate a coach, tag us @SBLiveWA.

THIS WEEK’S WASHINGTON COACH OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:

Editor’s Note: Our Coach of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Coaches that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Jennifer Gonzalez and Pepe Segovia, Toppenish girls and boys wrestling – Both the girls and boys Toppenish wrestling teams left the weekend as district champions, dominating the competition. The boys scored 429.5 points and will be sending 17 wrestlers to state. The girls scored 367 points and qualified 16 wrestlers for state.

Scott Kelley, Shorecrest boys swim and dive – The Wesco Coach of the Year and Shorecrest had six first-place finishes at the 3A District 1 championship which was enough for the Scots to earn their third consecutive district title. Shorecrest scored 475 team points, far ahead of Shorewood's 386.5 in second place.

Robert Lowden, Mount Si girls basketball – With the season on the line last week, Lowden's tenth-seeded Mount Si team survived, recording two upsets against seventh-seeded Inglemoor and second-seeded Glacier Peak to advance to the 4A District 1/2 semifinals this week in Lowden's second year at the helm.

Brent Merritt, Eastside Catholic boys basketball – It started with an upset over top-seed and No. 1 ranked Garfield in the Metro League championship semifinals followed by a win over Rainier Beach in the title game that gave the Crusaders and fifth-year coach Merritt their first Metro League boys basketball title in school history.

Pete Smith, Tahoma girls basketball – After falling short and being knocked out of the Class 4A bi-district playoffs early the past two full seasons, the Bears clinched a spot in the regional round - and likely the Tacoma Dome after their playoff-opening win Friday against Olympia.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Oregon (OSAA) 5A wrestling state championships preview: ‘The team race is going to be intense’
Portland, OR23 hours ago
25 sophomores to watch at Oregon high school wrestling championships
Portland, OR1 day ago
Marysville cruises to 63-33 win over Gahanna Lincoln in Division I district semifinals
Marysville, OH1 day ago
Western wiggles out of bases-loaded jam to defeat Flanagan in BCAA tournament
Pembroke Pines, FL8 hours ago
Pleasant Hill, Centralia win Missouri state boys wrestling titles; Kearney girls edge Brookfield for Class 1 crown
Pleasant Hill, MO14 hours ago
Texas (UIL) girls basketball playoff brackets: 2023 state tournament matchups, game times
Austin, TX2 days ago
Eyewitness to 4-2: Meet the Oklahoma announcer who called the lowest-scoring basketball game in years
Weatherford, OK1 day ago
SBLive Iowa Top 25 wrestling team rankings (Post-state)
Iowa City, IA2 days ago
Second quarter run propels St. Augustine past San Ysidro, into Open Division championship
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Minnesota Class 1A girls hockey state tournament: South St. Paul defeats Fergus Fall in double OT
South Saint Paul, MN1 day ago
Hebron Christian cruises past White County in wire-to-wire win
Dacula, GA1 day ago
SBLive Indiana high school girls basketball Power 25 rankings (Feb. 21): Fishers takes over the No. 1 spot
Fishers, IN2 days ago
SBLive Oklahoma Top 25 girls basketball rankings: Surging Norman moves up to No. 5
Norman, OK2 days ago
Photos: O'Fallon girls basketball edges Alton in Illinois sectional semifinal
O'fallon, IL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy