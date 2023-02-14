Open in App
Destin, FL
WKRG News 5

Coast Guard fines illegal charter operator in Destin $98k

By Kimber Collins,

10 days ago

DESTIN, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The United States Coast Guard fined a boat operator $98,364 for allegedly giving illegal charters around Destin in 2022.

The Coast Guard Station Destin and Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office marine patrol units said they boarded the operator’s boat multiple times in 2022 to find the owner conducting illegal charters. The boat owner has not been named.

Illegal charters to Crab Island create consumer scams, headaches for local businesses

According to the USCG release, the operator was giving tours and charters in Okaloosa County waters without an inspection, carrying more than 6 passengers per licensed captain, and failed to follow the port-of-order rules.

The fines fall under a civil penalty.

“Owners and operators of illegal passenger vessels may be subject to civil penalties of $60,000 or more for illegal passenger-for-hire-operations. Charters that violate a Captain-of-the-Port Order may be subject to civil penalties of $95,000 per violation.”

Unites States Coast Guard Heartland Office

USCG said the boat was under surveillance by law enforcement after members of the public gave tips about the suspected illegal activity. A topic legal boat operators have been trying to crack down on for years.

“Operators of illegal charters directly endanger our citizens,” said Capt. Ulysses Mullins, Commander of Coast Guard Sector Mobile. “It is a top priority for Sector Mobile to ensure charter vessels operate safely and in full compliance with the law. The Coast Guard, along with our state and local law enforcement partners, will continue to educate the public and vigorously pursue those individuals who violate the statutory and regulatory requirements of the Passenger Vessel Safety Act.”

USCG gave tips to those traveling to Okaloosa County about how to spot illegal charters.

The Coast Guard urges the public to exercise caution and consider these questions before taking a boat tour or chartering a vessel:

  • Does the vessel have a credentialed master aboard? A credentialed master will have a license in a book that looks similar to a passport.
  • If carrying more than six passengers, does the chartered vessel have a Certificate of Inspection issued by the Coast Guard? A vessel with a Certificate of Inspection will have a Coast Guard decal displayed on the outside of the vessel. If in doubt, ask the master or crew where the decal is located.
  • If it is a bareboat charter rental (one without a crew provided), are you staying within the maximum of 12 passengers allowed plus the charterer? Are you given the opportunity to select a crew or provide your own crew in order to operate that vessel?
  • Are you aware that when you charter a vessel, you, the charterer, are financially responsible for damages and any liability claims?
READ NEXT: Latest Florida headlines from WKRG.com

USCG said if the answer is no to any of the above questions, you should avoid the charter and report any suspicious operations to (251) 441-8993 or MobileSCC@uscg.mil .

