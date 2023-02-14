Open in App
Felton, DE
Highschool Basketball Pro

Felton, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Felton.

The Cape Henlopen High School basketball team will have a game with Lake Forest High School on February 14, 2023, 13:30:00.

Cape Henlopen High School
Lake Forest High School
February 14, 2023
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Cape Henlopen High School basketball team will have a game with Lake Forest High School on February 14, 2023, 15:00:00.

Cape Henlopen High School
Lake Forest High School
February 14, 2023
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
