Columbus, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Columbus.
The Westerville North High School basketball team will have a game with St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus on February 14, 2023, 13:30:00.
Westerville North High School
St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus
February 14, 2023
13:30:00
Freshman Boys Basketball
The Northside Christian School basketball team will have a game with The Wellington School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.
Northside Christian School
The Wellington School
February 14, 2023
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
Comments / 0