Highschool Basketball Pro

Columbus, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Columbus.

The Westerville North High School basketball team will have a game with St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus on February 14, 2023, 13:30:00.

Westerville North High School
St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus
February 14, 2023
13:30:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Northside Christian School basketball team will have a game with The Wellington School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.

Northside Christian School
The Wellington School
February 14, 2023
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
