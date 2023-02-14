Who Is Katherine “Kat” Izzo On ‘The Bachelor’? Meet Zach Shallcross’ Season 27 Contestant

New week, new setting, new one-on-one dates. The Bachelor is back for Episode 4, and after leaving Episode 3‘s drama back at the mansion, Zach Shallcross is ready for a fresh start in the Bahamas with contestant Katherine Izzo.

Judging from the Episode 4 preview, Izzo gets a one-on-one date that starts with boat bonding, dancing, and snorkeling, and ends with literal fireworks. Emotions will be running high in the Bahamas, because as Shallcross’ search for love goes international, his one-on-one time with the women is more important than ever.

So who is Kat Izzo on The Bachelor? Here’s what we know about the Season 27 contestant who snags a one-on-one date in Episode 4.

Who Is Katherine “Kat” Izzo on The Bachelor Season 27?

Izzo is a 26-year-old registered nurse from Tampa, Florida who works in surgical oncology. In her intro video, which aired during the Season 27 premiere, Izzo explained, “I love my job, but it’s hard dating these days. I date for purpose. I’m not dating just to date. I’m dating to find a husband eventually. So watching Zach at that ‘After The Final Rose’ announcement — he looked so handsome, and I was like, ‘Oh my god. OK! I thought I was excited before, but now I really, really, really am.'” She went on to explain that Shallcross is her type, has a really nice smile, and he comes across as “confident and secure with who he is.”

Photo: ABC

When Izzo stepped out of the limo on Night 1 she hugged Shallcross and said, “So I am a nurse and I specialize in dermatology, and I was just wondering, would you want to SPF me?” She pulled out a can of sunscreen and the two shared a laugh over the moon’s aggressive rays. Shallcross sprayed her, and they parted ways. “If you’re gonna be my husband one day you better get used to the fact that sunscreen is a must,” Izzo told cameras. All Shallcross had to say after the meeting was, “She is stunning.”

Wondering what Izzo’s official Bachelor bio says? We’ve got you covered. Here are the basics that Bachelor Nation should know about Izzo: “Katherine is a vibrant go-getter with a witty sense of humor and a glass-half-full attitude. She loves spending time with her nieces and nephews and can’t wait to have a family of her own. Katherine’s career as a registered nurse is extremely important to her, but her No. 1 priority is to find her perfect match. Katherine’s dream man is loyal, trustworthy, a great communicator and, most importantly, her best friend. She is looking for a real man who will enhance her life, and she’s ready to put it all on the line to pursue love.”

And here are the goods (the fun facts):

People tell Katherine that she looks like Julia Roberts all the time.

Katherine doesn’t camp; she only glamps.

Katherine could live off breakfast pastries.

If you want to learn more about Izzo as the season plays out, follow her on Instagram at @katizzzo, where she currently has 10,200 followers.

Photo: ABC/Craig Sjodin

How Far Does Katherine “Kat” Izzo Make It On Season 27 of The Bachelor? Reality Steve Weighs In

If you want to avoid major Bachelor spoilers for Zach Shallcross’ Season 27, consider this your chance to stop reading. But if you’re curious to know how far Kat Izzo makes it on the show this season, we’ve got a Reality Steve rumor below.

Keep in mind that all information from the Bachelor Nation’s favorite spoiler remains unconfirmed. But according to Reality Steve’s Season 27 spoilers, Izzo is eliminated in Hungary in Week 7. We’ll have to watch the full season to see how things play out.

New episodes of The Bachelor Season 27 premiere on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Episodes are available for next-day streaming on Hulu.