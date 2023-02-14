Bay City, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Bay City.
The Caseville High School basketball team will have a game with All Saints Central High School on February 14, 2023, 13:30:00.
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Caseville High School basketball team will have a game with All Saints Central High School on February 14, 2023, 15:00:00.
Varsity Girls Basketball
