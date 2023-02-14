Open in App
Allen Park, MI
See more from this location?
Highschool Basketball Pro

Allen Park, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Allen Park.

The Annapolis High School basketball team will have a game with Allen Park High School on February 14, 2023, 13:30:00.

Annapolis High School
Allen Park High School
February 14, 2023
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Whitmore Lake High School basketball team will have a game with Inter-City Baptist High School on February 14, 2023, 13:30:00.

Whitmore Lake High School
Inter-City Baptist High School
February 14, 2023
13:30:00
Middle School Boys Basketball

The Annapolis High School basketball team will have a game with Allen Park High School on February 14, 2023, 13:30:00.

Annapolis High School
Allen Park High School
February 14, 2023
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Whitmore Lake High School basketball team will have a game with Inter-City Baptist High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.

Whitmore Lake High School
Inter-City Baptist High School
February 14, 2023
14:30:00
Middle School Boys Basketball

The Annapolis High School basketball team will have a game with Allen Park High School on February 14, 2023, 15:00:00.

Annapolis High School
Allen Park High School
February 14, 2023
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy