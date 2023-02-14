Open in App
Highschool Basketball Pro

New York, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in New York.

The East Side Community High School basketball team will have a game with Stuyvesant High School on February 14, 2023, 13:20:00.

East Side Community High School
Stuyvesant High School
February 14, 2023
13:20:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The PSAL Schools basketball team will have a game with Hunter College High School on February 14, 2023, 13:00:00.

PSAL Schools
Hunter College High School
February 14, 2023
13:00:00
Middle School Boys Basketball
