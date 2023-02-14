Open in App
Grand Haven, MI
Highschool Basketball Pro

Kentwood, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Kentwood.

The Grand Haven High School basketball team will have a game with East Kentwood High School on February 14, 2023, 13:00:00.

Grand Haven High School
East Kentwood High School
February 14, 2023
13:00:00
Freshman Girls Basketball

The Grand Haven High School basketball team will have a game with East Kentwood High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.

Grand Haven High School
East Kentwood High School
February 14, 2023
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Calvary Christian High School basketball team will have a game with Grand River Preparatory on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.

Calvary Christian High School
Grand River Preparatory
February 14, 2023
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
