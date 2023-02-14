Kentwood, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Kentwood.
The Grand Haven High School basketball team will have a game with East Kentwood High School on February 14, 2023, 13:00:00.
Freshman Girls Basketball
The Grand Haven High School basketball team will have a game with East Kentwood High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Calvary Christian High School basketball team will have a game with Grand River Preparatory on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.
Varsity Girls Basketball
