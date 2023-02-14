Open in App
Buffalo, NY
See more from this location?
Highschool Basketball Pro

Buffalo, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 7 high school 🏀 games in Buffalo.

The Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School basketball team will have a game with St. Joseph's Collegiate High School on February 14, 2023, 13:00:00.

Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School
St. Joseph's Collegiate High School
February 14, 2023
13:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Buffalo Academy Of Science basketball team will have a game with Math Science Technology Prep School on February 14, 2023, 13:25:00.

Buffalo Academy Of Science
Math Science Technology Prep School
February 14, 2023
13:25:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Mckinley High School basketball team will have a game with Frederick Law Olmsted High School on February 14, 2023, 13:30:00.

Mckinley High School
Frederick Law Olmsted High School
February 14, 2023
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School basketball team will have a game with St. Joseph's Collegiate High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.

Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School
St. Joseph's Collegiate High School
February 14, 2023
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Buffalo Academy Of Science basketball team will have a game with Math Science Technology Prep School on February 14, 2023, 14:45:00.

Buffalo Academy Of Science
Math Science Technology Prep School
February 14, 2023
14:45:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Bennett School of Innovative Technology basketball team will have a game with Mckinley High School on February 14, 2023, 15:00:00.

Bennett School of Innovative Technology
Mckinley High School
February 14, 2023
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Mckinley High School basketball team will have a game with Frederick Law Olmsted High School on February 14, 2023, 15:00:00.

Mckinley High School
Frederick Law Olmsted High School
February 14, 2023
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy