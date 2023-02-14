Buffalo, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 7 high school 🏀 games in Buffalo.

The Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School basketball team will have a game with St. Joseph's Collegiate High School on February 14, 2023, 13:00:00. Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School St. Joseph's Collegiate High School February 14, 2023 13:00:00 Freshman Boys Basketball

The Buffalo Academy Of Science basketball team will have a game with Math Science Technology Prep School on February 14, 2023, 13:25:00. Buffalo Academy Of Science Math Science Technology Prep School February 14, 2023 13:25:00 Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Mckinley High School basketball team will have a game with Frederick Law Olmsted High School on February 14, 2023, 13:30:00. Mckinley High School Frederick Law Olmsted High School February 14, 2023 13:30:00 Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School basketball team will have a game with St. Joseph's Collegiate High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00. Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School St. Joseph's Collegiate High School February 14, 2023 14:30:00 Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Buffalo Academy Of Science basketball team will have a game with Math Science Technology Prep School on February 14, 2023, 14:45:00. Buffalo Academy Of Science Math Science Technology Prep School February 14, 2023 14:45:00 Varsity Boys Basketball

The Bennett School of Innovative Technology basketball team will have a game with Mckinley High School on February 14, 2023, 15:00:00. Bennett School of Innovative Technology Mckinley High School February 14, 2023 15:00:00 Varsity Boys Basketball