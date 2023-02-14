Knoxville, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Knoxville.
The Chattanooga Christian School basketball team will have a game with Knoxville Catholic High School on February 14, 2023, 13:00:00.
Chattanooga Christian School
Knoxville Catholic High School
February 14, 2023
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The McCallie School basketball team will have a game with Webb School of Knoxville on February 14, 2023, 13:30:00.
McCallie School
Webb School of Knoxville
February 14, 2023
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Hamilton Heights Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Webb School of Knoxville on February 14, 2023, 15:00:00.
Hamilton Heights Christian Academy
Webb School of Knoxville
February 14, 2023
15:00:00
Varsity Boys And Girls Basketball
The Chattanooga Christian School basketball team will have a game with Knoxville Catholic High School on February 14, 2023, 15:00:00.
Chattanooga Christian School
Knoxville Catholic High School
February 14, 2023
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
