Fresno County, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Body-worn camera rollout to start at Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

By Marcela Chavez,

10 days ago

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office revealed its plan on Monday to incorporate body-worn cameras in 2023.

Officials say the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office secured a $430,000 grant in Oct. 2022 that will be used to obtain and introduce body-worn cameras into the field.

According to the announcement, the devices generate high-definition video, clear audio, and can transcribe conversations during the upload process.

Trial equipment arrived in mid-December and the Sheriff’s Office training unit has begun testing the cameras’ capabilities. Deputies say the cameras are expected to be deployed in mid to late 2023 but not all deputies will receive a camera at first.

The agency will first assign the video devices to specific deputies who have public interaction on a regular basis and then slowly phase them into other specialty units within the department.

According to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, the plan is to purchase a total of 215 Axon Body 3 cameras, at a cost totaling $3 million. That price includes the hardware, software, licensing, storage, maintenance, training, and field deployment.

