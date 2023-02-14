Open in App
Cedar Springs, MI
Highschool Basketball Pro

Cedar Springs, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Cedar Springs.

The Thornapple Kellogg High School basketball team will have a game with Cedar Springs High School on February 14, 2023, 13:00:00.

Thornapple Kellogg High School
Cedar Springs High School
February 14, 2023
13:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Thornapple Kellogg High School basketball team will have a game with Cedar Springs High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.

Thornapple Kellogg High School
Cedar Springs High School
February 14, 2023
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
Community Policy