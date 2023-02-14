Open in App
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Highschool Basketball Pro

Bloomfield Hills, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Bloomfield Hills.

The Lake Orion High School basketball team will have a game with Bloomfield Hills High School on February 14, 2023, 13:00:00.

Lake Orion High School
Bloomfield Hills High School
February 14, 2023
13:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Lake Orion High School basketball team will have a game with Bloomfield Hills High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.

Lake Orion High School
Bloomfield Hills High School
February 14, 2023
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Parkway Christian School basketball team will have a game with Roeper High School on February 14, 2023, 13:30:00.

Parkway Christian School
Roeper High School
February 14, 2023
13:30:00
Middle School Boys Basketball
