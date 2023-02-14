Open in App
Little Falls, NJ
Highschool Basketball Pro

Little Falls, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Little Falls.

The John F Kennedy Memorial High School basketball team will have a game with Passaic Valley High School on February 14, 2023, 13:00:00.

John F Kennedy Memorial High School
Passaic Valley High School
February 14, 2023
13:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The John F Kennedy Memorial High School basketball team will have a game with Passaic Valley High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.

John F Kennedy Memorial High School
Passaic Valley High School
February 14, 2023
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
