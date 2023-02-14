Wolfeboro, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Wolfeboro.
The Souhegan High School basketball team will have a game with Kingswood Regional High School on February 14, 2023, 13:00:00.
Souhegan High School
Kingswood Regional High School
February 14, 2023
13:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Laconia High School basketball team will have a game with Kingswood Regional High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.
Laconia High School
Kingswood Regional High School
February 14, 2023
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
Comments / 0