Saginaw, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Saginaw.
The Davison High School basketball team will have a game with Heritage High School on February 14, 2023, 13:00:00.
Davison High School
Heritage High School
February 14, 2023
13:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball
The Hemlock High School basketball team will have a game with Valley Lutheran High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.
Hemlock High School
Valley Lutheran High School
February 14, 2023
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Davison High School basketball team will have a game with Heritage High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.
Davison High School
Heritage High School
February 14, 2023
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Standish-Sterling Central High School basketball team will have a game with Nouvel Catholic Central High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.
Standish-Sterling Central High School
Nouvel Catholic Central High School
February 14, 2023
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Gratiot Isabella - Technical Education Center basketball team will have a game with Arthur Hill High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.
Gratiot Isabella - Technical Education Center
Arthur Hill High School
February 14, 2023
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
