Highschool Basketball Pro

Saginaw, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Saginaw.

The Davison High School basketball team will have a game with Heritage High School on February 14, 2023, 13:00:00.

Davison High School
Heritage High School
February 14, 2023
13:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Hemlock High School basketball team will have a game with Valley Lutheran High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.

Hemlock High School
Valley Lutheran High School
February 14, 2023
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Davison High School basketball team will have a game with Heritage High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.

Davison High School
Heritage High School
February 14, 2023
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Standish-Sterling Central High School basketball team will have a game with Nouvel Catholic Central High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.

Standish-Sterling Central High School
Nouvel Catholic Central High School
February 14, 2023
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Gratiot Isabella - Technical Education Center basketball team will have a game with Arthur Hill High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.

Gratiot Isabella - Technical Education Center
Arthur Hill High School
February 14, 2023
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
