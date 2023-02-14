Saginaw, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Saginaw.

The Davison High School basketball team will have a game with Heritage High School on February 14, 2023, 13:00:00. Davison High School Heritage High School February 14, 2023 13:00:00 Freshman Boys Basketball

The Hemlock High School basketball team will have a game with Valley Lutheran High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00. Hemlock High School Valley Lutheran High School February 14, 2023 14:30:00 Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Davison High School basketball team will have a game with Heritage High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00. Davison High School Heritage High School February 14, 2023 14:30:00 Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Standish-Sterling Central High School basketball team will have a game with Nouvel Catholic Central High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00. Standish-Sterling Central High School Nouvel Catholic Central High School February 14, 2023 14:30:00 Junior Varsity Girls Basketball