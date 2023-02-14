Open in App
Holland, MI
Highschool Basketball Pro

Holland, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Holland.

The Allendale High School basketball team will have a game with Holland Christian High School on February 14, 2023, 13:00:00.

Allendale High School
Holland Christian High School
February 14, 2023
13:00:00
Freshman Girls Basketball

The Wyoming High School basketball team will have a game with Holland High School on February 14, 2023, 13:00:00.

Wyoming High School
Holland High School
February 14, 2023
13:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Wyoming High School basketball team will have a game with Holland High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.

Wyoming High School
Holland High School
February 14, 2023
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Hackett Catholic Central High School basketball team will have a game with Black River High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.

Hackett Catholic Central High School
Black River High School
February 14, 2023
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Allendale High School basketball team will have a game with Holland Christian High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.

Allendale High School
Holland Christian High School
February 14, 2023
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
