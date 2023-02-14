Change location
Livonia, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 7 high school 🏀 games in Livonia.
The Belleville High School basketball team will have a game with Churchill High School on February 14, 2023, 13:00:00.
The Lutheran High School Westland basketball team will have a game with Clarenceville High School on February 14, 2023, 13:00:00.
The Fordson High School basketball team will have a game with Franklin High School on February 14, 2023, 13:00:00.
The John Glenn High School - Westland basketball team will have a game with Stevenson High School on February 14, 2023, 13:00:00.
The Belleville High School basketball team will have a game with Churchill High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.
The Fordson High School basketball team will have a game with Franklin High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.
The John Glenn High School - Westland basketball team will have a game with Stevenson High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.
