Livonia, MI
Highschool Basketball Pro

Livonia, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 7 high school 🏀 games in Livonia.

The Belleville High School basketball team will have a game with Churchill High School on February 14, 2023, 13:00:00.

Belleville High School
Churchill High School
February 14, 2023
13:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Lutheran High School Westland basketball team will have a game with Clarenceville High School on February 14, 2023, 13:00:00.

Lutheran High School Westland
Clarenceville High School
February 14, 2023
13:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Fordson High School basketball team will have a game with Franklin High School on February 14, 2023, 13:00:00.

Fordson High School
Franklin High School
February 14, 2023
13:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The John Glenn High School - Westland basketball team will have a game with Stevenson High School on February 14, 2023, 13:00:00.

John Glenn High School - Westland
Stevenson High School
February 14, 2023
13:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Belleville High School basketball team will have a game with Churchill High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.

Belleville High School
Churchill High School
February 14, 2023
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Fordson High School basketball team will have a game with Franklin High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.

Fordson High School
Franklin High School
February 14, 2023
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The John Glenn High School - Westland basketball team will have a game with Stevenson High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.

John Glenn High School - Westland
Stevenson High School
February 14, 2023
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
Comments / 0
