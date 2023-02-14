Open in App
Williamsport, PA
See more from this location?
NorthcentralPA.com

Man places foot on woman’s throat, spits on her

By Brett Crossley,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lww8b_0kmL5Mgy00

Williamsport, Pa. — An argument over a missing key turned violent when a man allegedly pushed his girlfriend down, choked her, and put her hand over her mouth.

In the process of assaulting the woman on Feb. 2 at 8:37 a.m. in the 1100 block of Almond Street, Keith Sherwood threatened to have her beat up and her house burnt down, according to Williamsport Police Officers. Arriving at the home, officers immediately noticed Sherwood, 33, of Williamsport, had a bleeding cut on his hand, police said.

“[Accuser] told me that Sherwood cut himself when he was in a rage upstairs throwing things, and punching a glass,” Officer Michael Corter said.

The two continued to argue in front of officers, who required backup to separate Sherwood and his girlfriend.

Once alone with the accuser, Corter learned she was sitting on a bed when Sherwood jumped up and pushed her to the ground. Sherwood started to choke the accuser, then placed his hand over her mouth. Scratching Sherwood’s face and neck, the woman was able to break free and quickly call 911.

“[Accuser] said that Sherwood told her if she called 911, he would get his cousins to beat her up and burn her house down,” Corter said.

As the assault continued, Sherwood stood up and placed his foot on the woman’s neck before he spat in her face. At one point, Sherwood bit the woman’s ear so hard it left a mark, Corter noted in the affidavit.

Sherwood was charged with two counts of strangulation that included applying pressure to the throat or neck and blocking the nose and mouth of a person. Both are second-degree felonies. He was charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault for the alleged threats and violence against the accuser, Corter said.

Sherwood was released from custody on Feb. 9 on $50,000 unsecured bail. Sherwood is scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on Feb. 23 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Williamsport, PA newsLocal Williamsport, PA
Power outage affects Williamsport, UPMC
Williamsport, PA18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Rehab center patients accused of stealing car
Milton, PA22 hours ago
Local man who stabbed sister-in-law to death wants new trial
Mill Hall, PA20 hours ago
Man cited for terrorizing home occupants with a chainsaw
Mansfield, PA1 day ago
Police seek out Northumberland County man
Watsontown, PA1 day ago
Police: Man assaults, chokes woman in hotel room
Lewisburg, PA3 days ago
Thieves damage, loot gaming machines
Berwick, PA2 days ago
Police looking for two men who stole dog food
Milton, PA2 days ago
Fire damages home in Lycoming County
Duboistown, PA2 days ago
State Troopers locate 11-year-old boy
Frackville, PA3 days ago
Cause of death for Luzerne County woman remains pending
Wilkes-barre, PA3 days ago
Welfare Check Leads to Assault and False Imprisonment Charges in Pottsville
Pottsville, PA4 days ago
Six children removed, home condemned in Wilkes-Barre Twp.
Wilkes-barre Township, PA2 days ago
Three men with Luzerne County ties make state police Ten Most Wanted list
Hazleton, PA3 days ago
Student found with gun at Shamokin Area school
Shamokin, PA3 days ago
Intoxicated man allegedly threatens to kill forest ranger
New Columbia, PA5 days ago
Frackville Man Charged for Strangling Woman During Domestic
Frackville, PA5 days ago
Elmira SWAT team responds to apartment
Elmira, NY4 days ago
Factory employee accused of selling products on social media
Mifflinburg, PA3 days ago
Car crashes into Schuylkill County store
Tamaqua, PA3 days ago
Two rescused in apartment fire
Lewisburg, PA4 days ago
Pottsville Man Faces Assault Charges
Pottsville, PA6 days ago
Man arrested after police chase, standoff
Renovo, PA4 days ago
CSR 911: Two People Rescued in Lewisburg Apartment Fire
Lewisburg, PA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy