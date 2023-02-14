Rehabilitation project set to begin on State Route 72

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A rehabilitation, preservation and widening project on State Route 72 in Greene County is set to begin next week.

Beginning Monday, Feb. 20, contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation will install signing and start clearing within the right of way for the project that will extend between the U.S. 35 interchange and Turnbull Road at the Cedarville corporation limit, according to a release.

The first phase of construction is scheduled to begin Monday, March 6, with pavement repairs, and traffic will be maintained by flaggers during hours of operation, daily from approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The project calls for repairing the pavement, widening the shoulder in various sections, replacing a box culvert, rehabilitating a culvert and a bridge, and resurfacing within the 5.78-mile corridor.

Throughout the 2023 construction season, S.R. 72 will be closed to northbound traffic. The closure is anticipated to begin in early April.

While S.R. 72 North is closed, drivers will be detoured by way of U.S. 35 and U.S. 42 at Xenia. A local detour will also be maintained. Southbound traffic will be maintained with flaggers as needed throughout construction.

Fillmore Construction was awarded a contract for approximately $12.6 million to complete the project, and all work is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2024.

