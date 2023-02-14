Open in App
Memphis, TN
WREG

Williams named AAC’s best… again

By Mike Ceide,

10 days ago

MEMPHIS – They may as well just rename the award the AAC, Memphis Tiger Player of the Week award.

Kendric Davis has won it six times and for the second time in four weeks, DeAndre Williams takes home the honor.

Williams coming up with back to back monster games against South Florida and Temple.

26 points and 5 rebounds against the Bulls.

26 and 12 Sunday, at home, against the Owls.

As many people know, Williams, at 26, is the oldest player in the country and trying to make the most of his third and final season in the blue and gray of Memphis.

“It’s a testament to my teammates and my coaches just keeping me locked in and helping me succeed the right way,” Williams said.  “I love the ride, and I’m enjoying every moment with my teammates and my coaches.  Just want to leave here, leave my mark with my team and the city.”

“He’s also sacrificed playing with pros. The last couple of years, he’s played with some pretty good players, so he didn’t have to be the closer. He’s waited his turn and he’s deserved what he’s getting right now,” said Tigers coach Penny Hardaway.  “We’ve had some great Tigers here, but you can put DeAndre up there with the best of them when it comes to numbers, when it comes to productivity, when it comes to being a total team guy.”

The Memphis men’s basketball program has also teamed up with another one of the biggest brands in Memphis on a new name, image and likeness deal.

The Tigers and the Peabody Hotel have announced a new partnership deal where visitors can book a night’s stay and donate 75-dollars of the cost to the 901 fund, which helps connect players with local charities.

