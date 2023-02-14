Mets’ Adam Ottavino confident he can quicken pace under MLB’s new rules

PORT ST. LUCIE — As a pitcher who figures to be among the most affected by MLB’s new pitch clock, Adam Ottavino focused during offseason workouts on quickening his pace.

But the Mets reliever also views the new rules — which allow 20 seconds for a pitcher to begin his motion (after receiving the ball from the catcher) with a runner on base and 15 seconds otherwise — as good for the game.

“I definitely have to be faster,” Ottavino said Monday. “I have been training a little bit on it this year, trying to get more used to it, but I think it will be good. I think the only time it will be a factor is a huge moment, a huge spot and you’re in between on what to throw. You are going to have to find a way to kill the clock there — you get your one or two step-offs. You are going to have to know your fail safes, and that kind of is what spring training is going to be about.

“For the most part if you are pitching well I think you want to kind of push the pace and make the hitter uncomfortable and kind of control it. You can still control it as the pitcher: You can take the full time or go faster, so all that stuff is going to come into play. But it’s a comfort thing and practice is really all there is.”

Adam Ottavino pitches during Mets spring training on Feb. 13. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

Adam Ottavino, left, walks with Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner at spring training on Feb. 13. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

Many relievers fall into the max-effort category, going as hard as they can for one inning, but needing recovery time between pitches. Ottavino, whose approach is more nuanced, said he doesn’t anticipate needing to change his pitching style because of the clock.

“Luckily my game is not predicated on just max-effort fastballs the whole time,” Ottavino said. “But I do think for some guys that could be a factor maybe, if you are trying to reset yourself so you can throw as hard as you can.”

Ottavino’s opportunities to work with the new pitch clock this spring will be limited, as he prepares to participate in the World Baseball Classic with Team USA. The WBC will not use the pitch clock.

But Ottavino said he is excited to return to the tournament after playing for Team Italy in 2009 as a minor leaguer.

“It was a really fun tournament for me that first time, but I also knew that I wasn’t going to play for anybody but USA if I got the chance,” Ottavino said. “It’s always been kind of a dream and I am so excited to join the team and see if we can bring it home.”