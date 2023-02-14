New Boston, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in New Boston.
The St. Mary Catholic Central High School basketball team will have a game with New Boston Huron High School on February 14, 2023, 13:00:00.
Freshman Boys Basketball
The St. Mary Catholic Central High School basketball team will have a game with New Boston Huron High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
