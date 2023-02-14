Traverse City, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Traverse City.
The Charlevoix High School basketball team will have a game with Traverse City St. Francis High School on February 14, 2023, 13:00:00.
Charlevoix High School
Traverse City St. Francis High School
February 14, 2023
13:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball
The Ludington High School basketball team will have a game with Traverse City West High School on February 14, 2023, 13:00:00.
Ludington High School
Traverse City West High School
February 14, 2023
13:00:00
Freshman Girls Basketball
The Alpena High School basketball team will have a game with Traverse City Central High School on February 14, 2023, 13:30:00.
Alpena High School
Traverse City Central High School
February 14, 2023
13:30:00
Freshman Boys Basketball
The Alpena High School basketball team will have a game with Traverse City Central High School on February 14, 2023, 15:00:00.
Alpena High School
Traverse City Central High School
February 14, 2023
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
