Canton, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Canton.
The Brighton High School basketball team will have a game with Plymouth High School on February 14, 2023, 13:00:00.
Brighton High School
Plymouth High School
February 14, 2023
13:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball
The Novi High School basketball team will have a game with Salem High School on February 14, 2023, 13:00:00.
Novi High School
Salem High School
February 14, 2023
13:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball
The Hartland High School basketball team will have a game with Canton High School on February 14, 2023, 13:00:00.
Hartland High School
Canton High School
February 14, 2023
13:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball
The Brighton High School basketball team will have a game with Plymouth High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.
Brighton High School
Plymouth High School
February 14, 2023
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Novi High School basketball team will have a game with Salem High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.
Novi High School
Salem High School
February 14, 2023
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
Comments / 0