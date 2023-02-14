Open in App
Canton, MI
Highschool Basketball Pro

Canton, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Canton.

The Brighton High School basketball team will have a game with Plymouth High School on February 14, 2023, 13:00:00.

Brighton High School
Plymouth High School
February 14, 2023
13:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Novi High School basketball team will have a game with Salem High School on February 14, 2023, 13:00:00.

Novi High School
Salem High School
February 14, 2023
13:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Hartland High School basketball team will have a game with Canton High School on February 14, 2023, 13:00:00.

Hartland High School
Canton High School
February 14, 2023
13:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Brighton High School basketball team will have a game with Plymouth High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.

Brighton High School
Plymouth High School
February 14, 2023
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Novi High School basketball team will have a game with Salem High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.

Novi High School
Salem High School
February 14, 2023
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
Comments / 0
