Ada Township, MI
Highschool Basketball Pro

Ada, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Ada.

The Ottawa Hills High School basketball team will have a game with Forest Hills Eastern High School on February 14, 2023, 13:00:00.

Ottawa Hills High School
Forest Hills Eastern High School
February 14, 2023
13:00:00
Freshman Girls Basketball

The Ottawa Hills High School basketball team will have a game with Forest Hills Eastern High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.

Ottawa Hills High School
Forest Hills Eastern High School
February 14, 2023
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
