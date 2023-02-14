Open in App
Stevensville, MD
See more from this location?
Highschool Basketball Pro

Stevensville, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Stevensville.

The Kent County High School basketball team will have a game with Kent Island High School on February 14, 2023, 13:00:00.

Kent County High School
Kent Island High School
February 14, 2023
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Kent County High School basketball team will have a game with Kent Island High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.

Kent County High School
Kent Island High School
February 14, 2023
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Huntingtown, February 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Huntingtown, MD19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy