Grand Rapids, MI
Highschool Basketball Pro

Grand Rapids, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 9 high school 🏀 games in Grand Rapids.

The Lowell High School basketball team will have a game with East Grand Rapids High School on February 14, 2023, 13:00:00.

Lowell High School
East Grand Rapids High School
February 14, 2023
13:00:00
Freshman Girls Basketball

The Grand Rapids Christian High School basketball team will have a game with Forest Hills Central High School on February 14, 2023, 13:00:00.

Grand Rapids Christian High School
Forest Hills Central High School
February 14, 2023
13:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Reeths-Puffer High School basketball team will have a game with Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian on February 14, 2023, 13:15:00.

Reeths-Puffer High School
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
February 14, 2023
13:15:00
Freshman Girls Basketball

The Belding Area High School basketball team will have a game with Godwin Heights School on February 14, 2023, 13:15:00.

Belding Area High School
Godwin Heights School
February 14, 2023
13:15:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Lowell High School basketball team will have a game with East Grand Rapids High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.

Lowell High School
East Grand Rapids High School
February 14, 2023
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Grand Rapids Christian High School basketball team will have a game with Forest Hills Central High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.

Grand Rapids Christian High School
Forest Hills Central High School
February 14, 2023
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Wayland Union High School basketball team will have a game with Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.

Wayland Union High School
Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School
February 14, 2023
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Hopkins High School basketball team will have a game with Kelloggsville High School on February 14, 2023, 15:00:00.

Hopkins High School
Kelloggsville High School
February 14, 2023
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Forest Hills Central High School basketball team will have a game with Grand Rapids Christian High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.

Forest Hills Central High School
Grand Rapids Christian High School
February 14, 2023
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
Comments / 0
