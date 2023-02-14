Grand Rapids, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 9 high school 🏀 games in Grand Rapids.

The Lowell High School basketball team will have a game with East Grand Rapids High School on February 14, 2023, 13:00:00. Lowell High School East Grand Rapids High School February 14, 2023 13:00:00 Freshman Girls Basketball

The Grand Rapids Christian High School basketball team will have a game with Forest Hills Central High School on February 14, 2023, 13:00:00. Grand Rapids Christian High School Forest Hills Central High School February 14, 2023 13:00:00 Freshman Boys Basketball

The Reeths-Puffer High School basketball team will have a game with Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian on February 14, 2023, 13:15:00. Reeths-Puffer High School Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian February 14, 2023 13:15:00 Freshman Girls Basketball

The Belding Area High School basketball team will have a game with Godwin Heights School on February 14, 2023, 13:15:00. Belding Area High School Godwin Heights School February 14, 2023 13:15:00 Freshman Boys Basketball

The Lowell High School basketball team will have a game with East Grand Rapids High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00. Lowell High School East Grand Rapids High School February 14, 2023 14:30:00 Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Grand Rapids Christian High School basketball team will have a game with Forest Hills Central High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00. Grand Rapids Christian High School Forest Hills Central High School February 14, 2023 14:30:00 Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Wayland Union High School basketball team will have a game with Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00. Wayland Union High School Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School February 14, 2023 14:30:00 Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Hopkins High School basketball team will have a game with Kelloggsville High School on February 14, 2023, 15:00:00. Hopkins High School Kelloggsville High School February 14, 2023 15:00:00 Varsity Girls Basketball