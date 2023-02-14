Change location
Grand Rapids, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 9 high school 🏀 games in Grand Rapids.
The Lowell High School basketball team will have a game with East Grand Rapids High School on February 14, 2023, 13:00:00.
The Grand Rapids Christian High School basketball team will have a game with Forest Hills Central High School on February 14, 2023, 13:00:00.
The Reeths-Puffer High School basketball team will have a game with Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian on February 14, 2023, 13:15:00.
The Belding Area High School basketball team will have a game with Godwin Heights School on February 14, 2023, 13:15:00.
The Lowell High School basketball team will have a game with East Grand Rapids High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.
The Wayland Union High School basketball team will have a game with Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.
The Hopkins High School basketball team will have a game with Kelloggsville High School on February 14, 2023, 15:00:00.
