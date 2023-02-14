Sandy Springs, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Sandy Springs.
The North Atlanta High School basketball team will have a game with Lakeside High School - DeKalb on February 14, 2023, 13:00:00.
North Atlanta High School
Lakeside High School - DeKalb
February 14, 2023
13:00:00
2023 GHSA Girls Basketball Postseason Tournament
The Dunwoody High School basketball team will have a game with South Cobb High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.
Dunwoody High School
South Cobb High School
February 14, 2023
14:30:00
2023 GHSA Boys Basketball Postseason Tournament
Comments / 0