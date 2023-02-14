Open in App
Tecumseh, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Tecumseh.

The Lansing High School basketball team will have a game with Shawnee Heights High School on February 14, 2023, 13:00:00.

Lansing High School
Shawnee Heights High School
February 14, 2023
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Lansing High School basketball team will have a game with Shawnee Heights High School on February 14, 2023, 14:45:00.

Lansing High School
Shawnee Heights High School
February 14, 2023
14:45:00
Freshman Boys Basketball
