Highschool Basketball Pro

Ann Arbor, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Ann Arbor.

The Bedford High School basketball team will have a game with Skyline High School on February 14, 2023, 13:00:00.

Bedford High School
Skyline High School
February 14, 2023
13:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Monroe High School basketball team will have a game with Huron High School - Ann Arbor on February 14, 2023, 13:00:00.

Monroe High School
Huron High School - Ann Arbor
February 14, 2023
13:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Whiteford High School basketball team will have a game with Greenhills School on February 14, 2023, 13:55:00.

Whiteford High School
Greenhills School
February 14, 2023
13:55:00
Middle School Girls Basketball

The Bedford High School basketball team will have a game with Skyline High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.

Bedford High School
Skyline High School
February 14, 2023
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Whiteford High School basketball team will have a game with Greenhills School on February 14, 2023, 15:00:00.

Whiteford High School
Greenhills School
February 14, 2023
15:00:00
Middle School Girls Basketball
