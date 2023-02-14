Ann Arbor, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Ann Arbor.
The Bedford High School basketball team will have a game with Skyline High School on February 14, 2023, 13:00:00.
The Monroe High School basketball team will have a game with Huron High School - Ann Arbor on February 14, 2023, 13:00:00.
The Whiteford High School basketball team will have a game with Greenhills School on February 14, 2023, 13:55:00.
The Bedford High School basketball team will have a game with Skyline High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.
The Whiteford High School basketball team will have a game with Greenhills School on February 14, 2023, 15:00:00.
