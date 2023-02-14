Ann Arbor, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Ann Arbor.

The Bedford High School basketball team will have a game with Skyline High School on February 14, 2023, 13:00:00. Bedford High School Skyline High School February 14, 2023 13:00:00 Freshman Boys Basketball

The Monroe High School basketball team will have a game with Huron High School - Ann Arbor on February 14, 2023, 13:00:00. Monroe High School Huron High School - Ann Arbor February 14, 2023 13:00:00 Freshman Boys Basketball

The Whiteford High School basketball team will have a game with Greenhills School on February 14, 2023, 13:55:00. Whiteford High School Greenhills School February 14, 2023 13:55:00 Middle School Girls Basketball

The Bedford High School basketball team will have a game with Skyline High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00. Bedford High School Skyline High School February 14, 2023 14:30:00 Junior Varsity Boys Basketball