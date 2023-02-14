Middletown, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Middletown.
The Hodgson Voc-Tech High School basketball team will have a game with St. Georges Technical High School on February 14, 2023, 12:45:00.
Hodgson Voc-Tech High School
St. Georges Technical High School
February 14, 2023
12:45:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Hodgson Voc-Tech High School basketball team will have a game with St. Georges Technical High School on February 14, 2023, 14:15:00.
Hodgson Voc-Tech High School
St. Georges Technical High School
February 14, 2023
14:15:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
Comments / 0