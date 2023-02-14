Manchester, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Manchester.
The Windsor High School basketball team will have a game with Manchester High School on February 14, 2023, 12:45:00.
Windsor High School
Manchester High School
February 14, 2023
12:45:00
Freshman Boys Basketball
The Windsor High School basketball team will have a game with Manchester High School on February 14, 2023, 14:00:00.
Windsor High School
Manchester High School
February 14, 2023
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Windsor High School basketball team will have a game with Manchester High School on February 14, 2023, 15:30:00.
Windsor High School
Manchester High School
February 14, 2023
15:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
