Baltimore, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 10 high school 🏀 games in Baltimore.
The Forest Park High School basketball team will have a game with Benjamin Franklin High School on February 14, 2023, 12:45:00.
The Carver Vo-Technical High School basketball team will have a game with Western High School on February 14, 2023, 12:45:00.
The Mergenthaler Vo-Technical High School basketball team will have a game with Dunbar High School on February 14, 2023, 12:45:00.
The Coppin Academy basketball team will have a game with Carver Vo-Technical High School on February 14, 2023, 12:45:00.
The Mergenthaler Vo-Technical High School basketball team will have a game with Dunbar High School on February 14, 2023, 14:15:00.
The Lake Clifton High School basketball team will have a game with Baltimore City College on February 14, 2023, 14:15:00.
The Coppin Academy basketball team will have a game with Carver Vo-Technical High School on February 14, 2023, 14:15:00.
The Patterson High School basketball team will have a game with Edmondson-Westside High School on February 14, 2023, 14:15:00.
The Green Street Academy basketball team will have a game with SEED School of Maryland on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.
The Patapsco High School and Center for the Arts basketball team will have a game with Kenwood High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.
