Baltimore, MD
Highschool Basketball Pro

Baltimore, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 10 high school 🏀 games in Baltimore.

The Forest Park High School basketball team will have a game with Benjamin Franklin High School on February 14, 2023, 12:45:00.

Forest Park High School
Benjamin Franklin High School
February 14, 2023
12:45:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Carver Vo-Technical High School basketball team will have a game with Western High School on February 14, 2023, 12:45:00.

Carver Vo-Technical High School
Western High School
February 14, 2023
12:45:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Mergenthaler Vo-Technical High School basketball team will have a game with Dunbar High School on February 14, 2023, 12:45:00.

Mergenthaler Vo-Technical High School
Dunbar High School
February 14, 2023
12:45:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Coppin Academy basketball team will have a game with Carver Vo-Technical High School on February 14, 2023, 12:45:00.

Coppin Academy
Carver Vo-Technical High School
February 14, 2023
12:45:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Mergenthaler Vo-Technical High School basketball team will have a game with Dunbar High School on February 14, 2023, 14:15:00.

Mergenthaler Vo-Technical High School
Dunbar High School
February 14, 2023
14:15:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Lake Clifton High School basketball team will have a game with Baltimore City College on February 14, 2023, 14:15:00.

Lake Clifton High School
Baltimore City College
February 14, 2023
14:15:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Coppin Academy basketball team will have a game with Carver Vo-Technical High School on February 14, 2023, 14:15:00.

Coppin Academy
Carver Vo-Technical High School
February 14, 2023
14:15:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Patterson High School basketball team will have a game with Edmondson-Westside High School on February 14, 2023, 14:15:00.

Patterson High School
Edmondson-Westside High School
February 14, 2023
14:15:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Green Street Academy basketball team will have a game with SEED School of Maryland on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.

Green Street Academy
SEED School of Maryland
February 14, 2023
14:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Patapsco High School and Center for the Arts basketball team will have a game with Kenwood High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.

Patapsco High School and Center for the Arts
Kenwood High School
February 14, 2023
14:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
Comments / 0
