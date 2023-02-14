Open in App
King, NC
Highschool Basketball Pro

King, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in King.

The Sheets Memorial Christian School basketball team will have a game with Calvary Christian School on February 14, 2023, 12:30:00.

Sheets Memorial Christian School
Calvary Christian School
February 14, 2023
12:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Sheets Memorial Christian School basketball team will have a game with Calvary Christian School on February 14, 2023, 13:45:00.

Sheets Memorial Christian School
Calvary Christian School
February 14, 2023
13:45:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
