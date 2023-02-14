King, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in King.
The Sheets Memorial Christian School basketball team will have a game with Calvary Christian School on February 14, 2023, 12:30:00.
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Sheets Memorial Christian School basketball team will have a game with Calvary Christian School on February 14, 2023, 13:45:00.
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
