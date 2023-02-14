Topeka, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Topeka.

The Junction City High School basketball team will have a game with Hayden Catholic High School on February 14, 2023, 12:00:00. Junction City High School Hayden Catholic High School February 14, 2023 12:00:00 Freshman Boys Basketball

The De Soto High School basketball team will have a game with Topeka West High School on February 14, 2023, 14:00:00. De Soto High School Topeka West High School February 14, 2023 14:00:00 Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Atchison High School basketball team will have a game with Highland Park High School on February 14, 2023, 14:00:00. Atchison High School Highland Park High School February 14, 2023 14:00:00 Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Leavenworth High School basketball team will have a game with Seaman High School on February 14, 2023, 15:30:00. Leavenworth High School Seaman High School February 14, 2023 15:30:00 Freshman Boys Basketball

The Atchison High School basketball team will have a game with Highland Park High School on February 14, 2023, 15:30:00. Atchison High School Highland Park High School February 14, 2023 15:30:00 Varsity Girls Basketball