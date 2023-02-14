Open in App
Topeka, KS
Highschool Basketball Pro

Topeka, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Topeka.

The Junction City High School basketball team will have a game with Hayden Catholic High School on February 14, 2023, 12:00:00.

Junction City High School
Hayden Catholic High School
February 14, 2023
12:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The De Soto High School basketball team will have a game with Topeka West High School on February 14, 2023, 14:00:00.

De Soto High School
Topeka West High School
February 14, 2023
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Atchison High School basketball team will have a game with Highland Park High School on February 14, 2023, 14:00:00.

Atchison High School
Highland Park High School
February 14, 2023
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Leavenworth High School basketball team will have a game with Seaman High School on February 14, 2023, 15:30:00.

Leavenworth High School
Seaman High School
February 14, 2023
15:30:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Atchison High School basketball team will have a game with Highland Park High School on February 14, 2023, 15:30:00.

Atchison High School
Highland Park High School
February 14, 2023
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The De Soto High School basketball team will have a game with Topeka West High School on February 14, 2023, 15:45:00.

De Soto High School
Topeka West High School
February 14, 2023
15:45:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
