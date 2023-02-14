Open in App
Louisville, KY
Highschool Basketball Pro

Louisville, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 12 high school 🏀 games in Louisville.

The Sayre School basketball team will have a game with Highlands Latin School on February 14, 2023, 10:30:00.

Sayre School
Highlands Latin School
February 14, 2023
10:30:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Waggener High School basketball team will have a game with Kentucky Country Day School on February 14, 2023, 13:30:00.

Waggener High School
Kentucky Country Day School
February 14, 2023
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Portland Christian School basketball team will have a game with Whitefield Academy on February 14, 2023, 13:30:00.

Portland Christian School
Whitefield Academy
February 14, 2023
13:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Spencer County High School basketball team will have a game with Butler Traditional High School on February 14, 2023, 14:00:00.

Spencer County High School
Butler Traditional High School
February 14, 2023
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Anderson County High School basketball team will have a game with Assumption High School on February 14, 2023, 14:00:00.

Anderson County High School
Assumption High School
February 14, 2023
14:00:00
Freshman Girls Basketball

The Pleasure Ridge Park High School basketball team will have a game with Fern Creek High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.

Pleasure Ridge Park High School
Fern Creek High School
February 14, 2023
14:30:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Pleasure Ridge Park High School basketball team will have a game with Fern Creek High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.

Pleasure Ridge Park High School
Fern Creek High School
February 14, 2023
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Atherton High School basketball team will have a game with Holy Cross High School on February 14, 2023, 15:00:00.

Atherton High School
Holy Cross High School
February 14, 2023
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Waggener High School basketball team will have a game with Kentucky Country Day School on February 14, 2023, 15:00:00.

Waggener High School
Kentucky Country Day School
February 14, 2023
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Anderson County High School basketball team will have a game with Assumption High School on February 14, 2023, 15:00:00.

Anderson County High School
Assumption High School
February 14, 2023
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Francis Parker basketball team will have a game with Whitefield Academy on February 14, 2023, 15:00:00.

Francis Parker
Whitefield Academy
February 14, 2023
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Waggener High School basketball team will have a game with Kentucky Country Day School on February 14, 2023, 15:00:00.

Waggener High School
Kentucky Country Day School
February 14, 2023
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
