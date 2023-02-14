Change location
Louisville, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 12 high school 🏀 games in Louisville.
The Sayre School basketball team will have a game with Highlands Latin School on February 14, 2023, 10:30:00.
The Waggener High School basketball team will have a game with Kentucky Country Day School on February 14, 2023, 13:30:00.
The Portland Christian School basketball team will have a game with Whitefield Academy on February 14, 2023, 13:30:00.
The Spencer County High School basketball team will have a game with Butler Traditional High School on February 14, 2023, 14:00:00.
The Anderson County High School basketball team will have a game with Assumption High School on February 14, 2023, 14:00:00.
The Pleasure Ridge Park High School basketball team will have a game with Fern Creek High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:00.
The Atherton High School basketball team will have a game with Holy Cross High School on February 14, 2023, 15:00:00.
The Francis Parker basketball team will have a game with Whitefield Academy on February 14, 2023, 15:00:00.
