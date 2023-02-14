Open in App
Redford Charter Township, MI
See more from this location?
Highschool Basketball Pro

Redford, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Redford.

The River Rouge High School basketball team will have a game with Thurston High School on February 13, 2023, 19:30:01.

River Rouge High School
Thurston High School
February 13, 2023
19:30:01
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Edsel Ford High School basketball team will have a game with Thurston High School on February 14, 2023, 13:00:00.

Edsel Ford High School
Thurston High School
February 14, 2023
13:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Edsel Ford High School basketball team will have a game with Thurston High School on February 14, 2023, 14:30:01.

Edsel Ford High School
Thurston High School
February 14, 2023
14:30:01
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy