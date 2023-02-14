Open in App
Seatac, WA
See more from this location?
Highschool Basketball Pro

SeaTac, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in SeaTac.

The Vashon Island High School basketball team will have a game with Seattle Christian Schools K-12 on February 13, 2023, 17:45:00.

Vashon Island High School
Seattle Christian Schools K-12
February 13, 2023
17:45:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Life Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Seattle Christian Schools K-12 on February 14, 2023, 15:30:00.

Life Christian Academy
Seattle Christian Schools K-12
February 14, 2023
15:30:00
Middle School Girls Basketball
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy