Highschool Basketball Pro

Anchorage, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Anchorage.

The Bettye Davis East Anchorage High School basketball team will have a game with South Anchorage High School on February 13, 2023, 19:00:00.

Bettye Davis East Anchorage High School
South Anchorage High School
February 13, 2023
19:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Service High School basketball team will have a game with A.J. Dimond High School on February 13, 2023, 19:00:00.

Service High School
A.J. Dimond High School
February 13, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Bettye Davis East Anchorage High School basketball team will have a game with South Anchorage High School on February 13, 2023, 20:30:00.

Bettye Davis East Anchorage High School
South Anchorage High School
February 13, 2023
20:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
