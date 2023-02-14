Open in App
Wichita, KS
KSN News

Update: Teen shot in east Wichita

By Carina BransonStephanie Nutt,

10 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A teen has been shot in east Wichita Monday night.

According to Wichita Police Department (WPD) Lieutenant Krys Henderson, around 5:50 p.m., they received a call for the report of a shooting in the 200 block of North Rock Road.

Upon arrival at the scene, Henderson says officers found one shell casing and blood on the ground but no victim.

Thirty to 40 minutes after setting up a parameter, the WPD was notified of a 17-year-old boy with a minor gunshot wound who showed up at a local hospital, according to Henderson. He is expected to be OK and survive his wounds.

“Officers were quickly dispatched to that local hospital to get a full story,” Henderson said.

Henderson says they are still piecing together why the incident occurred and what led up to it but that they have two suspects.

“So far, we have two black male suspects that are still outstanding, so we don’t have anybody in custody at the time,” Henderson said.

Henderson says the victim is cooperating with the police. An investigation is ongoing.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.

