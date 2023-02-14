Cannabis-related bills work through Wash. legislature

OLYMPIA — Monday was a big day for cannabis-related bills working their way through the Washington House and Senate. Several bills had public hearings and executive sessions which could determine if a bill will continue through committee, or die.

Senate Bills:

SB 5340: regarding limits on the sale and possession of retail cannabis products. This bill was heard in the Senate Committee on Labor and Commerce Jan. 30 and was scheduled for potential executive action on Monday.

SB 5363: Concerning cannabis retailer advertising. Sponsored by Senator Drew MacEwen (R-Shelton) and Derek Stanford (D-Bothell). The bill was heard on Jan. 30 in the Senate Committee on Labor and Commerce. Under state law regulated cannabis businesses are limited to a total of two signs, maximum 1,600 square inches, that are permanently affixed to a building or other structure on the licensed premises. This legislation would remove this state regulatory condition and instead defer to local laws and requirements when it comes to basic signage.

SB 5367: Concerning the regulation of products containing THC. This bill was heard in the Senate Committee on Labor and Commerce Jan. 30 and was scheduled for potential executive action on Monday.

SB 5376: Allowing the sale of cannabis waste. Sponsored by Senators Derek Stanford (D-Bothell) and Ann Rivers (R-La Center). This bill advanced out of the Senate Committee on Labor and Commerce Jan. 31 and was heard in Ways and Means on Monday.

SB 5377: Concerning cannabis license ownership. This legislation was heard in the Senate Committee on Labor and Commerce Feb. 9 and is scheduled for potential advancement out of committee on February 14. This bill would defer unused producer licenses and open access to capital.

SB 5080: To expand and improve the social equity in cannabis program. The bill was advanced out of committee on Jan. 31 and was scheduled for a hearing in Ways and Means on Monday. An amendment was adopted in committee that confirms that the ability to create new cannabis licenses sits with the Legislature.

House Bills:

HB 1249: Relating to limits on the sale and possession of retail cannabis products. Sponsored by Representatives Chris Corry (R-Yakima) and Kristine Reeves (D-Federal Way). This bill was heard on Jan. 16 in the House Committee on Regulated Substances and Gaming and advanced out of Committee Feb. 6, where it now sits in Rules. It may be pulled to the House floor at any time for a vote.

HB 1612: Concerning the regulation of products containing THC. This bill was heard in the House Committee on Regulated Substances and Gaming on Feb. 7. No other progress has been made.