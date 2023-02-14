Open in App
Terre Haute, IN
See more from this location?
WTWO/WAWV

Carl Nicks visits ISU practice, speaks to team

By Nicole Krasean,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q3yGm_0kmKshXW00

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — ISU men’s basketball Hall of Famer Carl Nicks visited the Sycamores current team Monday afternoon to talk to the team.

McCauley locks in 3rd MVC Newcomer of the Week honor

Nicks spoke to the players about the importance of togetherness as they head into the final weeks of the regular season.

“Stick together right now,” Nicks said in an interview following the speech. “Nobody go off and do their own thing, you know, stick together. That last game that you won, build from that last game; that’s the key. Don’t nobody be above themselves.”

Nicks said there are several aspects of the Sycamores’ play he finds impressive.

“I like the energy,” Nicks said. “The energy, and everybody’s involved, everybody’s got a good attitude it seems like. Live bodies, you know, I’m like wow, I’m really impressed with that.”

Nicks’ jersey was retired in 2018 and he has continued to maintain a solid relationship with the ISU program under recent coaches.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Terre Haute, IN newsLocal Terre Haute, IN
Indiana State Football releases 2023 schedule
Terre Haute, IN20 hours ago
Sycamores fall to Bruins, 89-88
Terre Haute, IN1 day ago
Terre Haute North student gets full ride to Purdue
Terre Haute, IN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Slater signs with RHIT
Brazil, IN2 days ago
Clay City tops Riverton Parke, 50-36
Clay City, IN15 hours ago
Goin’ 2 The Hoop Podcast 2-22-23
Linton, IN2 days ago
Wabash Valley weekend planner: Feb 25-26
Terre Haute, IN3 hours ago
Indiana AP High School Boys Basketball Poll rankings
Terre Haute, IN2 days ago
Locals react, potential sport and aquatic facilities
Terre Haute, IN20 hours ago
Bloomfield 63, Bloomington South 62
Bloomington, IN2 days ago
Facing addiction & ready for change? TH opens new center
Terre Haute, IN22 hours ago
‘All are welcome’ to enjoy a free breakfast this weekend
Terre Haute, IN3 hours ago
Former NFL player arrested after incident with son, son’s boyfriend
Brownsburg, IN1 day ago
Tornado watch issued for Illinois counties, high winds for Indiana
Terre Haute, IN2 days ago
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of 13th St. Closed in Terre Haute
Terre Haute, IN1 day ago
INDOT announces months-long SR 48 closure by Jasonville
Jasonville, IN23 hours ago
Sugar Creek firefighters respond to West Terre Haute house fire
West Terre Haute, IN23 hours ago
Terre Haute Firefighter assists victim of New Orleans parade shooting
Terre Haute, IN3 days ago
LGBTQ+ concerns grow as contentious bill advances
Terre Haute, IN17 hours ago
I70 Westbound has re-opened following semi crash
Marshall, IL2 days ago
Local firefighter helps save New Orleans shooting victim
Terre Haute, IN1 day ago
IDOT begins I-70 reconstruction project near Effingham
Montrose, IL1 hour ago
Knox officials discuss millions of projects coming in 2023
Vincennes, IN1 day ago
One injured after two semi crash on I-70 near Marshall
Marshall, IL2 days ago
Tiny homes project aimed at assisting veterans in need
Terre Haute, IN22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy