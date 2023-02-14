Carl Nicks visits ISU practice, speaks to team

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — ISU men’s basketball Hall of Famer Carl Nicks visited the Sycamores current team Monday afternoon to talk to the team.

Nicks spoke to the players about the importance of togetherness as they head into the final weeks of the regular season.

“Stick together right now,” Nicks said in an interview following the speech. “Nobody go off and do their own thing, you know, stick together. That last game that you won, build from that last game; that’s the key. Don’t nobody be above themselves.”

Nicks said there are several aspects of the Sycamores’ play he finds impressive.

“I like the energy,” Nicks said. “The energy, and everybody’s involved, everybody’s got a good attitude it seems like. Live bodies, you know, I’m like wow, I’m really impressed with that.”

Nicks’ jersey was retired in 2018 and he has continued to maintain a solid relationship with the ISU program under recent coaches.

