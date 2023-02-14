Open in App
Pueblo, CO
Highschool Basketball Pro

Pueblo, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Pueblo.

The Pueblo County High School basketball team will have a game with Pueblo East High School on February 13, 2023, 18:30:00.

Pueblo County High School
Pueblo East High School
February 13, 2023
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Pueblo East High School basketball team will have a game with Pueblo County High School on February 14, 2023, 15:30:00.

Pueblo East High School
Pueblo County High School
February 14, 2023
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Pueblo West High School basketball team will have a game with Pueblo South High School on February 14, 2023, 15:30:00.

Pueblo West High School
Pueblo South High School
February 14, 2023
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
