Pueblo, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Pueblo.
The Pueblo County High School basketball team will have a game with Pueblo East High School on February 13, 2023, 18:30:00.
The Pueblo East High School basketball team will have a game with Pueblo County High School on February 14, 2023, 15:30:00.
The Pueblo West High School basketball team will have a game with Pueblo South High School on February 14, 2023, 15:30:00.
