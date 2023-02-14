Open in App
Pacifica, CA
See more from this location?
Highschool Basketball Pro

Pacifica, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Pacifica.

The Westmoor High School basketball team will have a game with Terra Nova High School on February 13, 2023, 18:15:00.

Westmoor High School
Terra Nova High School
February 13, 2023
18:15:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Kehillah Jewish High School basketball team will have a game with Summit Shasta High School on February 13, 2023, 18:00:00.

Kehillah Jewish High School
Summit Shasta High School
February 13, 2023
18:00:00
2023 CIFCCS Boys Basketball Postseason Tournament

The Pacific Bay Christian School basketball team will have a game with Thomas More High School on February 13, 2023, 19:30:00.

Pacific Bay Christian School
Thomas More High School
February 13, 2023
19:30:00
2023 CIFCCS Boys Basketball Postseason Tournament

The University Preparatory Academy basketball team will have a game with Mountain View Academy on February 14, 2023, 15:00:00.

University Preparatory Academy
Mountain View Academy
February 14, 2023
15:00:00
2023 CIFCCS Girls Basketball Postseason Tournament
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy