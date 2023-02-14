Edwards, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Edwards.
The Glenwood Springs High School basketball team will have a game with Battle Mountain High School on February 13, 2023, 18:00:00.
The Glenwood Springs High School basketball team will have a game with Battle Mountain High School on February 14, 2023, 15:00:00.
