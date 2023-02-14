Aurora, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Aurora.
The Aurora Central High School basketball team will have a game with Gateway High School on February 13, 2023, 18:00:00.
Aurora Central High School
Gateway High School
February 13, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Arapahoe High School basketball team will have a game with Cherokee Trail High School on February 13, 2023, 18:30:00.
Arapahoe High School
Cherokee Trail High School
February 13, 2023
18:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Stargate Charter School basketball team will have a game with Aurora West College Preporatory Academy on February 14, 2023, 15:30:00.
Stargate Charter School
Aurora West College Preporatory Academy
February 14, 2023
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Smoky Hill High School basketball team will have a game with Grandview High School on February 13, 2023, 18:30:00.
Smoky Hill High School
Grandview High School
February 13, 2023
18:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
Comments / 0