Highschool Basketball Pro

Aurora, February 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Aurora.

The Aurora Central High School basketball team will have a game with Gateway High School on February 13, 2023, 18:00:00.

Aurora Central High School
Gateway High School
February 13, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Arapahoe High School basketball team will have a game with Cherokee Trail High School on February 13, 2023, 18:30:00.

Arapahoe High School
Cherokee Trail High School
February 13, 2023
18:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Stargate Charter School basketball team will have a game with Aurora West College Preporatory Academy on February 14, 2023, 15:30:00.

Stargate Charter School
Aurora West College Preporatory Academy
February 14, 2023
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Smoky Hill High School basketball team will have a game with Grandview High School on February 13, 2023, 18:30:00.

Smoky Hill High School
Grandview High School
February 13, 2023
18:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
